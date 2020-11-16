(Video) Mane nets winner after mazy run into the box as LFC star sends Senegal to AFCON 2021

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was the main man as his solo goal sent Senegal to AFCON 2021.

Our No.10 made a mazy run into the box and – with a little help from a nice one-two – found himself dangerously close to Guinea-Bissau’s net.

Mane obviously made no mistake and poked the ball home to give Senegal a late lead in a fiercely fought game.

The result means the Lions of Teranga are the first team to qualify for next year’s AFCON.

Congratulations, Sadio and Senegal!

Take a look a the highlights below (via CAF) and skip to 1:22 for Mane’s goal: