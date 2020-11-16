(Video) Naby Keita bags thunderbolt as Liverpool midfielder makes return to the field

Posted by
(Video) Naby Keita bags thunderbolt as Liverpool midfielder makes return to the field

Liverpool stars who don’t play for England have had a fantastic international break thus far, with Gini Wijnaldum bagging a brace and Sadio Mane sending his country to AFCON 2021.

Naby Keita returned to the field for Guinea after spending some time on the side-lines back in the UK, and did so with a bang.

The midfielder found himself in a nice position just outside the opposition box and cracked a superb effort into the back of the net.

As ever is the case with Keita, it was a thunderbolt – and you can see it in the video below (via beIN Sports/CAF):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top