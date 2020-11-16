(Video) Naby Keita bags thunderbolt as Liverpool midfielder makes return to the field

Liverpool stars who don’t play for England have had a fantastic international break thus far, with Gini Wijnaldum bagging a brace and Sadio Mane sending his country to AFCON 2021.

Naby Keita returned to the field for Guinea after spending some time on the side-lines back in the UK, and did so with a bang.

The midfielder found himself in a nice position just outside the opposition box and cracked a superb effort into the back of the net.

As ever is the case with Keita, it was a thunderbolt – and you can see it in the video below (via beIN Sports/CAF):