(Video) Wijnaldum bags brace for the Netherlands with smart finish & drops van Dijk celebration

Gini Wijnaldum just doesn’t know how to stop scoring for the Netherlands!

The midfielder bagged a brace against Bosnia last night, with both goals coming from close-range, as Gini showed off his striker’s instinct.

It was a quick double for our No.5, who set himself up for a hat-trick by the 13th minute.

His second goal was a smart finish, but the talking point was the celebration as Wijnaldum dropped team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s signature celebration after scoring. Classy!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):