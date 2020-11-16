(Video) Wijnaldum bags brace for the Netherlands with smart finish & drops van Dijk celebration

Gini Wijnaldum just doesn’t know how to stop scoring for the Netherlands!
The midfielder bagged a brace against Bosnia last night, with both goals coming from close-range, as Gini showed off his striker’s instinct.
It was a quick double for our No.5, who set himself up for a hat-trick by the 13th minute.
His second goal was a smart finish, but the talking point was the celebration as Wijnaldum dropped team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s signature celebration after scoring. Classy!
Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):
Gini Wijnaldum’s goal. pic.twitter.com/alvd1BKwat
— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 15, 2020
Gini Wijnaldum vs Bosina and Herzegovina | 15/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/8ZSrZfC4e6
— Madrid comps (@MadridGIF) November 15, 2020
