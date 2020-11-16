(Video) Wijnaldum makes intelligent run before scoring very neat goal for the Netherlands

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is on fire for the Netherlands!

Our No.5 plays a different role for his nation and is given license to attack more frequently, with his compatriots staying back to hold the fort down.

This really works well for the Dutch and last night was a prime example as Wijnaldum bagged himself a brace against Bosnia.

The midfielder made an intelligent run into the box before Denzel Dumfries put the ball on a plate for Gini, who made no mistake from close-range.

Take a look at the video below (and skip to 0:10):