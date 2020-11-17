Adama Traore is ‘p*ssed off’ at Wolves manager Nuno, says David Ornstein – Liverpool linked heavily in the past

Liverpool already bought Diogo Jota from Wolves in the summer, so we’d be very surprised if another of their attacking stars was to follow anytime soon.

But Adama Traore, the powerhouse Spaniard who was actually linked far more heavily than Jota ever was before we acquired the Portuguese, is currently not happy with Nuno Espírito Santo.

Despite enjoying an exceptional campaign in 2019/20, Traore is actually not a starter right now for Wolves, with Santo preferring Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence as his wingers.

Traore has started just three Premier League game so far, failing to register a goal or an assist.

According to David Ornstein in the Athletic, Traore is ‘pissed off’ with his manager and believes he is being punished for not extending his contract.

We like Xherdan Shaqiri, but an impact payer like Traore off the bench would be mighty exciting. Physically, he’s about the fastest and strongest attacker on the planet – and he could do wonders against tiring backlines.

Wolves would still charge plenty, but his current deal expires in 2023 and if he still can’t get on the pitch this season, he’ll surely push for an exit next summer.