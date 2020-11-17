Another European giant wants Gini Wijnaldum – as Dutch legend available for nothing in 45 days

We’d absolutely love it if out of nowhere, Liverpool announced that Gini Wijnaldum had extended his contract.

At EOTK, we adore the Dutchman and think he’s been about as vital a cog in Jurgen Klopp’s winning machine as anybody.

No other midfielder has played more, including Jordan Henderson, since Gini’s arrival in 2016, but despite talks being ongoing for over a year, nothing has been penned – and it doesn’t look especially imminent – either.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan are now in the running for the 30-year-old’s signature. Liverpool will not sell Gini mid-season, but come January 1, in 45 days’ time, any club wishing to sign him will be able to freely offer him a Bosman contract – which if he accepts – will confirm a summer 2021 transfer.

We will receive no transfer fee and lose a vital cog in our engine – one who tactically understands the demands Jurgen Klopp puts on him, despite the fact he enjoys a freer, goalscoring role for Netherlands.

It might just be this reason that Gini fancies a challenge elsewhere. His position for his country is a more exciting, attacking one – and he could thrive in such a role for any top European club.

We wouldn’t begrudge him a switch, we’d just love him to have a change of heart.