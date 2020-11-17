Huge Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool claims made in Sunday Times, but only on controversial condition

Liverpool are open to offloading one of our forwards in order to make room for Kylian Mbappe.

That is a claim by Duncan Castles in the Sunday Times, as reported by PSG Talk.

“They are all 28 years old and are still under contract until 2023. And some of them can move to Spain. Liverpool have been thinking about this for a long time now,” he wrote.

“The Reds don’t try to keep their players forever. They open the door if the players want to leave, and they have a big offer. So, here is the context: they will have to sell and convince Mbappé to come.”

At EOTK, we don’t want to speculate about which of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino we’d happily get rid of in order to obtain a possible all-time great – and who is aged just 21-years-old.

Liverpool’s frontline has led us to glories we didn’t think we were possible. If one of them angled for an exit, we wouldn’t stand in the their way after everything they’ve achieved for us – but again – we don’t see that happening.

Jurgen Klopp is the best manager on the planet and their best chance of continued silverware is staying put.

Mbappe is obviously a fantasy potential addition – but it’s not something that will happen imminently – and in truth, we’d rather focus on collecting more trophies in 2020/21.

And it’s Salah, Mane and Firmino – along with our countless other word-class stars – who’ll be able to do that for us.