‘Is this a sick joke?’: some Liverpool fans react to news David Coote is on VAR duty this weekend

The Premier League have confirmed that David Coote will be on VAR duties this weekend as Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield, and some Reds supporters aren’t happy at all.

It’s not hard to see why, to be fair – with Coote being the assistant who ‘forensically’ checked for an offside in the Merseyside Derby but didn’t even think to review a horror tackle on Virgil van Dijk in the same phase of play, which left the centre-half needing surgery.

We can only imagine the eye-rolling at the new offices in Kirkby when it was confirmed Coote would be the man in charge of reviewing footage again this weekend.

But we don’t have to wonder how Liverpool fans feel about the news, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the decision.

One supporter said ‘Is this some sort of sick joke?‘ (below) and it’s hard not to agree with that sentiment.

Given Coote’s performance in the Merseyside Derby, he should be the last person to step in this weekend.

What the Premier League have now done is set one of their referees up for a fall – if Coote makes one dodgy call at the weekend, he’ll be mauled for it.

Liverpool fans have already made their feelings known, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustration. See some selected tweets below:

David Coote is the VAR official for Liverpool vs Leicester at the weekend. Is this some sort of sick joke? pic.twitter.com/yNODF4JDaF — David. (@ddhwilders) November 16, 2020

Fellow REDS look away now! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wA2IVsvH53 — Rudian (@RudianC) November 17, 2020

Should we expect a loss now or is it even worth playing for a tie @premierleague? https://t.co/cJDJoS6CrM — Brenaldo (James Milner Stan) (@SaintBrendan) November 16, 2020

Any chance of something good happening? 😅🥴 https://t.co/orkQvMonk6 — Perry Williams (@PerryWilliams9) November 16, 2020

Ffs that’s our anfield record gone https://t.co/6XO7khVB9Z — . (@camlfc) November 16, 2020

As if all the injuries aren’t enough aaaabcdfghjkl https://t.co/2RqvrYL2Fi — Olivia Marbun 😷 (@oliverpool) November 16, 2020