Klopp & Henderson put messages on USB drive which won’t be seen for 50 years as it’s getting buried at Kirkby

Liverpool are installing a time capsule at the new training centre in Kirkby which will be opened in 50 years.

It’s a nice touch from the Reds, who will be giving a slice of history to the next generation.

A frightening thought is that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be 72-years-old when it’s opened in 2070.

Details have emerged of the contents of the capsule, with the image below showing off the goodies.

Inside will be: a note from owners FSG, a 2020/21 shirt, a signed 2019 Champions League shirt, a tribute to Hillsborough, messages from Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson on a USB drive, boots signed by Virgil van Dijk and a pair of Alisson’s gloves, a match-day programme from the day the Reds won the Premier League title and a pair of the boss’ glasses.

LFC is placing a time capsule at kirkby that will be opened in 50 years:

Inside will be:

Note from FSG

20/21 Nike LFC shirt

2019 CL signed squad shirt

Tribute to Hillsborough

USB messages from Klopp, Hendo

Signed Virgil boots, AB1 Gloves

Matchday program vs Chelsea

Klopps glasses pic.twitter.com/vcW6jZ3oUK — LFC Views – Champions (@Mobyhaque1) November 17, 2020

MORE: Liverpool expect Henderson and Robertson to be fit for Leicester City clash – report

It’s maddening to think Jordan Henderson will be an 80-year-old man (11 years old than Sir Kenny Dalglish is right now) when the time capsule gets cracked open.

But that is the point, really – these items are for the next generation of Liverpool fans, players and staff. The world will be an unrecognisable place, but future Reds will be well-aware of this current crop of stars and what they achieve.