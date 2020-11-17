Liverpool expect Henderson and Robertson to be fit for Leicester City clash – report

It seems Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson have picked up some minor fitness concerns on international duty, but the Reds aren’t too worried.

The captain was withdrawn from the England squad after feeling a ‘tightness’, while the full-back is rumoured to be out of Steve Clarke’s plans for Scotland’s next game.

Both situations have caused concern among Liverpool fans, who are generally a little extra anxious given the recent/ongoing injury crisis.

But according to the Mirror’s Dave Maddock, the club are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Henderson and Robertson’s fitness and expect them to be fit to play Leicester City.

The champions are back in Premier League action on Sunday and will be hoping to do the business against the leaders at Anfield.

Fabinho and Thiago are expected to make their returns to action this weekend, but nothing has officially been confirmed and no footage of either player at Kirkby has been released yet.

Defence is where Jurgen Klopp will have to make the big calls; someone needs to start in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s place and a partner for Joel Matip has to be identified.