Liverpool increase Wijnaldum contract offer by £30K per week to fend off interest from European giants – report

Liverpool have reportedly tabled a new contract offer for midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international has seven months left on his current deal with the Reds, and is free to negotiate with other clubs in just 45 days’ time.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan have expressed an interest in the midfielder with Antonio Conte wanting to add some steel to his team.

The same source also claim the Reds have offered Wijnaldum a new deal worth roughly £105,000 per week – a 40% increase on his current wages – to fend off both Inter and La Liga side Barcelona.

MORE: Former Chelsea boss tried to sign van Dijk but deal collapsed despite daily contact – report

With the signing of Thiago Alcantara over the summer, questions were raised among fans and pundits alike about Gini’s future at Anfield.

It seems Liverpool are keen on keeping hold of their Dutch maestro and want him to play with the Spaniard, as opposed to being replaced by him.

With January coming up fast, the Reds will need an answer from Wijnaldum soon so they know where they stand.

He’s currently on international duty with the Netherlands, and as such as not yet responded to the fresh contract offer from the Premier League champions.