Mo Salah likely to return to England on Thursday after negative COVID-19 test, but still won’t play v Leicester

Premier League protocols regarding the coronavirus mean that Mo Salah won’t be allowed to play against Leicester City regardless of a potential negative test.

“Salah is currently in El-Gouna to complete his quarantine and he will conduct another test on Thursday, and I expect that his result will be negative because until now, the player hasn’t shown any symptoms,” said Hossam Hosny, the Egyptian Ministry of Health’s head of COVID-19, as reported in F365.

It had been rumoured on social media that this would allow Salah to start on Sunday against Brendan Rodgers’ title toppers, but after a little digging, we found this to be false.

Due to his previous positive test, Premier League rules require a longer period of absence – although we’re not exactly sure why if his latest test proved him not to be infected.

In his place, Jurgen Klopp at least has Diogo Jota to make up the front-three.

We expect Sadio Mane to play from the left, Roberto Firmino the middle and Jota from the right – although in truth he has been more effective in the previously mentioned positions so far.

The boss also has the option of Xherdan Shaqiri on the right, with the Swiss seemingly back in favour, although we’d prefer if he was used as an impact sub should we need to create something centrally.

Hopefully, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Thiago and Fabinho will all pass late fitness tests and start.