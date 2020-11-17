“My captain” – Gini Wijnaldum makes passionate vow until Virgil van Dijk is fit again

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has vowed to copy Virgil van Dijk’s celebration until the centre-half is fit to play again.

Taking to Twitter after bagging a brace for the Netherlands, our No.5 shared a photo of himself and said “my celebration until my captain is back.”

My celebration until my Captain is back ❤️ @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/T0BzlbaUj8 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 16, 2020

Wijnaldum has been given the captain’s armband for his national side in the absence of van Dijk and is doing it more than justice.

The midfielder bagged a wonderful brace for the Netherlands against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and dropped his injured team-mate’s signature celebration.

The Oranje are up against Poland tomorrow night when Gini is likely to take to the field again, with Jurgen Klopp watching on with his fingers crossed.

The Reds have had a bad run of injuries and fitness concerns of late, and the last thing we need is another one of our starting-players to pick up a problem.

Liverpool are up against Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend, with the champions hoping to get one over the leaders at Anfield and continue marching up the table.