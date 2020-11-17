(Photo) Shankly & Klopp feature in glorious Managers’ Gallery at LFC’s new training centre in Kirkby

Liverpool have had a new ‘Managers’ Gallery‘ installed at the new training centre in Kirkby and it’s brilliant.

It features framed photographs of some of the club’s most influential bosses, including the legendary Bill Shankly.

A print of the Scot features aside the pictures, physically on the wall, alongside current manager Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a nice touch from the Reds as they absolutely nail it once again, showing the progress we’ve made and pride in our roots.

Take a look at this glorious photo below: