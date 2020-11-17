Thiago sends classy tweet to Javier Mascherano after former team-mate and Liverpool ace retires

Thiago played with Javier Mascherano between 2010 and 2013, before he switched to Bayern Munich, and has today sent his former team-mate a message on Twitter following the Argentine’s retirement.

Masche enjoyed a glittering career, part of the arguably the best club side of all time and winner of 147 caps – an incredible achievement.

Thiago’s tweet translates as: What a career, Masche. And how it was to learn by your side. Good luck!

Qué carrera, Masche. Y qué aprendizaje a tu lado. Mucha suerte @Mascherano ! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/TDnsa42jAS — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) November 17, 2020

Thiago arrived at Liverpool in the summer to enormous fanfare, but has so far played just 135 minutes of football.

In that time, he’s been jaw-droppingly good, but a positive COVID-19 test and an injury suffered at the hands of Richarlison have caused a frustrating absence.

We really hope he’ll be fit to face Leicester City on Sunday, as we could badly do with his midfield influence given our array of injuries all over the field right now.