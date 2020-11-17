(Video) Clarke says he wants to play Robertson v Israel despite ‘significant’ injury

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has claimed, unapologetically, that he wants to field Andy Robertson v Israel – despite the left-back currently having an injury hamstring.

‘Andy’s injury is a little bit more significant than everybody else’s… But we’ve still got a few days to go before we get to Israel – so he’s coming with us. He’s on the plane,” he said.

Scotland have already qualified for the Euros next summer after Robbo played 120 minutes v Serbia and injured his hamstring while skippering his country to penalty victory.

But Clarke wants to risk making it worse by fielding him in Israel – which to be honest – infuriates us given our current plight.

At least there are no international breaks for another four months after this, as we can’t cope with them anymore.