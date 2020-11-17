(Video) Clarke says he wants to play Robertson v Israel despite ‘significant’ injury

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has claimed, unapologetically, that he wants to field Andy Robertson v Israel – despite the left-back currently having an injury hamstring.
‘Andy’s injury is a little bit more significant than everybody else’s… But we’ve still got a few days to go before we get to Israel – so he’s coming with us. He’s on the plane,” he said.
Scotland have already qualified for the Euros next summer after Robbo played 120 minutes v Serbia and injured his hamstring while skippering his country to penalty victory.
But Clarke wants to risk making it worse by fielding him in Israel – which to be honest – infuriates us given our current plight.
At least there are no international breaks for another four months after this, as we can’t cope with them anymore.
🗣 "He's coming with us, he is on the plane and hopefully he is fit and available"
Steve Clarke gave an update on Andy Robertson's injury. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Jtii5TNYI8
— TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) November 16, 2020
