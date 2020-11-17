(Video) Clarke says he wants to play Robertson v Israel despite ‘significant’ injury

Posted by
(Video) Clarke says he wants to play Robertson v Israel despite ‘significant’ injury

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has claimed, unapologetically, that he wants to field Andy Robertson v Israel – despite the left-back currently having an injury hamstring.

‘Andy’s injury is a little bit more significant than everybody else’s… But we’ve still got a few days to go before we get to Israel – so he’s coming with us. He’s on the plane,” he said.

Scotland have already qualified for the Euros next summer after Robbo played 120 minutes v Serbia and injured his hamstring while skippering his country to penalty victory.

But Clarke wants to risk making it worse by fielding him in Israel – which to be honest – infuriates us given our current plight.

At least there are no international breaks for another four months after this, as we can’t cope with them anymore.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top