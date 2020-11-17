(Video) Nobody can say Trent can’t defend after watching this great ten-minute compilation

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold often gets stick for not being as defensively sound as the likes of Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It’s a bit of a myth, to be honest – with the Scouser more than capable of breaking up play – just because he’s so good going forward doesn’t make him worse going back.

Liverpool fan @LFCGDon on Twitter has created a brilliant ten-minute compilation of Trent showing off his defensive prowess.

After watching it, there is no way anyone can say he cAn’T DeFeNd.

Take a look at the video below (the first one is a shorter version; the ten-minute comp is on YouTube):