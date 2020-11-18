Alisson flew to South America and trained with COVID-19 infected team-mates for two weeks for no reason

Brazil manager Tite has a habit of naming Fabinho in every squad, but never using our holding midfielder, despite the fact he’s one of the best in the business.

This confuses and annoys us, especially considering the distance and time it takes a Brazilian to travel home and back for a Qualifier.

But even worse, it now looks as though Tite prefers Ederson to Alisson between the sticks – having fielded him for Brazil against Venezuela and then Uruguay.

Ali flew to Brazil, trained alongside Gabriel Menino, who tested positive for coronavirus, then flew to Uruguay, and now is flying back to John Lennon, via Paris – all so he could warm a bench. It’s a little frustrating, for him, us and no doubt Jurgen Klopp.

At least, we suppose, he won’t have picked up an in-game injury!

Joe Gomez badly ruptured his knee and will be out for the season, while Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson both picked up injuries for Scotland and England respectively. Mo Salah got coronavirus.

And Thiago and Fabinho are still not back in training.