Another Liverpool defender sent home from international duty early; ‘Very minor stiff hip’ but Leicester game could come too soon

Liverpool might be without Rhys Williams for the home tie with Leicester City on Sunday, as the teenage centre-back was sent away from England U21 duty by manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Williams had started the first game and done well, but picked up a niggling injury that forced Boothroyd’s hand.

“He had a very minor stiff hip,” Boothroyd said, reported in the Echo. “It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool.

“With all the players, if there’s any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.

“Rhys wasn’t actually on the bench so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool.”

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the season, Williams is going to get minutes this season – and plenty of them.

On Sunday, we’ll ideally start Joel Matip alongside Fabinho, but with the latter still not in training – Williams may be in contention for a start – up against Jamie Vardy…

That depends on his ability to shake off this hip issue, of course.

But we’d suggest he’ll almost definitely be in the side for the midweek Atalanta game, given Matip won’t be asked to play twice in four days.