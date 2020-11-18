(Image) Sadio Mane’s face as he enters LFC’s new training ground for first time is beautiful

We’ve got some good news, Reds…

Sadio Mane has returned from Senegal duty unscathed and without coronavirus. What a novelty!

The international break has been savagely debilitating for Liverpool – and there’s still a few more games to go – which fills us with dread.

But the new training ground is open and the players available to Jurgen Klopp are now training.

Mane will begin outfield today – along with Naby Keita – while the Brazilians should be back tomorrow.

With Mo Salah isolating in Egypt, we think Jurgen Klopp will field Mane up top alongside Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Bobby found form with Brazil, and we hope he can bring that back to Merseyside.

Mane has been exemplary all term, but we hope without Salah he can be our difference maker in terms of goalscoring.