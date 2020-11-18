LFC dealt blow as central defensive transfer target says he wants to stay with relegation candidates instead

Malick Thiaw would prefer to stay with Schalke than transfer to Liverpool.

This is what the player has told a reporter with his club’s in-house TV station, anyway.

“Of course you’re happy when big clubs are after you, but it was actually clear to me that I would stay at Schalke,” he told Schalke TV.

Thiaw is 19-years-old and is one of many players linked to Liverpool to solve our central defensive crisis.

Schalke are in the relegation spots in Germany, but Thiaw is close to a regular spot and clearly believes this is something he won’t get at Liverpool – which is true – but only when Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return!

He’d likely have six months to tie down a spot, in fact – but there we go.

Despite some strange leaks you may have heard, Liverpool will be in the market for a CB this winter.

It would be ridiculous if we were not, especially given the fact we looked light in the area BEFORE the season-ending injuries to our starting pair.

Our choice at EOTK is probably Dayot Upamecano, but we’re open to suggestions.