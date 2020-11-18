Mo Salah hits Twitter for first time since positive coronavirus test

Mo Salah has thanked his fans for the supportive messages he’s received since testing positive for coronavirus.

The Egyptian is still in his homeland after being forced to isolate in a hotel room – but if he provides a negative test tomorrow – he should be allowed to fly home to England – as has been predicted by his country’s medical officer.

I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon 💪 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

Salah has ten goals in all competitions this season and is currently on track to enjoy his best season since the jaw-dropping 44-goal 2017/18 campaign.

We do of course need him back soon though to help with our crazy run of games through December and January.

Salah has experienced no COVID-19 symptoms so should be able to play for Liverpool as soon as Premier League rules allow him to.

Already this term, Sadio Mane, Thiago, Xherdan Shaqiri and Kostas Tsimikas have been inflicted with the virus.