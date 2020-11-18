(Photos) Liverpool midfielder’s recovery continues as he trains alone at new Kirkby centre

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his return to training this week, with the England international spotted doing individual work in the gym at the new facility in Kirkby.

The Reds had their first session in the new training centre yesterday and fans have been going mad for the footage.

LFC TV are due to release a new Inside Training video later on today, with supporters – us included – anxious to see if Thiago and Fabinho took part in any way.

Ox made his return, at least, but he trained on his own in the gym as he targets a full recovery as soon as possible.

Take a look at the photos below: