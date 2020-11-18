Revealed: LFC’s most popular shirt names – new signing breaks top 3 and Salah comes in 4th

Choosing the name to go on the back of your new Liverpool shirt is sometimes more stressful than picking which of the kits you actually want to buy.

For many, the traditional red offering is the only option but players come and go, and if you want to represent your favourite star, you customise your shirt.

With the signing of Thiago over the summer, it was anticipated the midfielder would certainly crack the top few names on the most popular list – and that’s proven to be the case.

Interestingly, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are somehow tied in join-fourth place. They match each-other on the pitch and off, it seems!

See below a full breakdown of the most popular shirt names this season, with information from This Is Anfield.

7- Jordan Henderson

It’s no surprise the captain is one of the most popular options, recently getting his hands on the Champions League and Premier League trophies.

6 – Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian is still a fan-favourite, despite a recent dip in plaudits, with Liverpool fans clearly appreciative of what Bobby does for the team.

4 – Sadio Mane

The Senegalese superstar is one of the best players we’ve had in the Premier League era, so it’s not a shock so many supporters want his name on their shirt.

4 – Mo Salah

The same can be said for the Egyptian King, who is arguably the most talented forward we’ve ever had.

3 – Thiago

New signings are always exciting, especially when they come into the club having already established themselves as world-class elsewhere and that’s the case with Thiago.

2 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

The full-back is one of the best creators in world football, but he gets extra points because he’s a local lad. Like Steven Gerrard before him, Scousers see him as the fan on the pitch.

1 – Virgil van Dijk

Absolutely no surprise who comes out on top, with the Dutchman evidently the best defender in the world and one of the very best players around.