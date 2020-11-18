(Video) Curtis Jones shows off fancy footwork & nutmegs team-mate in England training before scoring

The international break hasn’t brought Liverpool a lot of joy this month with fitness concerns all over the place, but we can afford to be a bit fast and loose with some of the younger players.

Curtis Jones has been lighting it up with England U21s over the last two weeks, showing off his abilities as a creator and as a finisher.

The youngster has also displayed his knack for dribbling in a glorious video shared on Reddit, which shows the midfielder destroying an England team-mate with a cheeky nutmeg.

Take a look at the video below (via the FA):