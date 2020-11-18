(Video) Diogo Jota highlights v Croatia – as Liverpool’s difference maker shines again for Portugal

We might not have many first-teamers left, but at least Diogo Jota is in the form of his life!

And with Mo Salah absent from selection availability due to his positive COVID-19 test while away on international duty with Egypt, he’s a certainty to start v Leicester City on Sunday as well.

Below, you’ll see a video of his performance against Croatia for Portugal last night.

Jota was benched for the tie v France, but reinstated yesterday in a mouthwatering front-three of Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo and himself!

He earned an assist for the crucial goal, too.

Diogo Jota vs Croatia from r/LiverpoolFC

