(Video) ‘Everton!’ Pep Lijnders loves Origi’s tap-in training finish as it reminds him of classic Anfield moment

Divock Origi was one of very few senior Liverpool players in training last night.

The Belgian, who has fallen well down the pecking order, it’s sad to say, was left out Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad and was out with the kids at Kirkby under the lights.

James Milner, Adrian and Joel Matip were also present, but that was about it in terms of recognised older pros.

One moment we especially liked comes just after the 6:00 mark of the video below.

Origi follows up a keeper rebound and taps in, and Pep Lijnders screams ‘EVERTON!’ in memory of when Div did the same to Jordan Pickford!

Check it out, below!