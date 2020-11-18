(Video) How Firmino got on as Cavani was shown a straight red card in Uruguay v. Brazil

Brazil kept their composure yesterday as they beat Uruguay in their World Cup qualification group.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino played the full 90 minutes, but was arguably a passenger as his side hit the opposition for two without reply.

To be fair to our No.9, he was being played a new role where he offers support to Gabriel Jesus as opposed to looking for goals himself, similar to his job at Anfield.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was shown a straight red card after a VAR review concluded the Uruguayan committed a serious foul.

Take a watch of the highlights video below (via FIFA):

