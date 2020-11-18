(Video) Injured Henderson watches on as Liverpool train at Kirkby for first time

Liverpool have released the first ever training video from Kirkby, the new facility that has replaced Melwood.

But due to international duty and multiple injuries, only Divock Origi, James Milner, Adrian and Joel Matip were involved as recognised first-teamers.

Jordan Henderson is back from England after picking up a knock v Belgium and watched on from inside the facility, as you can see around the 4:30 mark.

We desperately hope the skipper is able to start on Sunday against league leaders Leicester City, but he’d likely have to be in training tomorrow.

Any later, it won’t happen.