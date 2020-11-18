(Video) Jota provides Portugal with controversial goal as Liverpool star makes intelligent run to assist Felix

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was a difference maker for Portugal last night as they defeated World Cup finalists Croatia 3-2.

Ruben Dias and Joao Felix were the goal-scorers, but the Reds star provided for the latter in a controversial goal.

Footage of the strike – which you can see in the video below – seemingly shows the ball hitting the Liverpool man’s arm before he provided the assist.

It’s hard to make the call, we’d need to see some different angles, but we think the match officials made the right call this time – no foul.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):