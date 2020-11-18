(Video) LFC’s Diogo Jota leaves Croatia defender in the dust with world-class skill move

Diogo Jota is in the form of his life, since swapping Wolverhampton for Merseyside.

He has hit the ground running at Anfield – scoring seven goals in 11 games for the Reds – and has carried that fine form into the international break.

Jota bagged an assist in Portugal’s 3-2 win over World Cup finalists Croatia this week, but there was one moment that went under the radar.

As his team were breaking on the counter-attack, the Liverpool man destroyed an opposition defender with some glorious link-up play with Cristiano Ronaldo, featuring an outrageous skill-move.

Take a look at the video below (via Supersport):

Diogo Jota beautiful play Watch “Diogo Jota beautiful play ” on Streamable.

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.