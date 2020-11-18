(Video) Liverpool team sing Happy Birthday to Koumetio as youngster trains with senior squad

Billy Koumetio has not long celebrated his 18th birthday and with the help of the senior Liverpool squad, the young Frenchman made it one to remember with a classy belated touch.

Given the defensive injury crisis, the talented defender has been more involved with the senior team than he would have ever expected this season.

As is always the case when the players celebrate a birthday, Jurgen Klopp got the squad to sing to Koumetio and clap for him – it’s a nice touch, and one we can’t believe isn’t more widespread.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1.16: