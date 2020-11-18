(Video) Milner smashes Matip in the face on first day at new training centre

Joel Matip was left a little surprised when James Milner nailed him during a rondo drill at the new training centre in Kirkby.

The midfielder booted the ball at the defender before it ricocheted into his face, with the vice-captain joking ‘you get two touches’ before telling him to get in the middle.

It’s obviously just a couple of lads having a laugh in training, there are no negative feelings, with the Liverpool squad basically just group of mates at this point.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4.20: