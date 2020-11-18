(Video) Milner smashes Matip in the face on first day at new training centre

Posted by
(Video) Milner smashes Matip in the face on first day at new training centre

Joel Matip was left a little surprised when James Milner nailed him during a rondo drill at the new training centre in Kirkby.

The midfielder booted the ball at the defender before it ricocheted into his face, with the vice-captain joking ‘you get two touches’ before telling him to get in the middle.

It’s obviously just a couple of lads having a laugh in training, there are no negative feelings, with the Liverpool squad basically just group of mates at this point.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4.20:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top