(Video) Pitaluga smashes goalkeeper drill in first team training as Adrian watches on

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is the first Brazilian to train at the Reds’ new centre in Kirkby, with Roberto Firmino and Alisson on international duty and Fabinho not taking part.

The 17-year-old is arguably the third-choice option between the sticks now, with Caoimhin Kelleher seemingly no longer being handed chances by Jurgen Klopp.

Pitaluga is certainly only doing himself favours by smashing it a the training drills this week, with Alisson’s back-up Adrian watching on with interest.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3.30: