Andy Robertson plays the entire 90 minutes for Scotland, despite having a hamstring issue

Scotland boss Steve Clarke told reporters a few days back that Andy Robertson’s injury was a little more ‘significant‘ than the rest of his team…

But he still decided to bring our left-back to Israel and play him the entire 90 minutes of his country’s 1-0 defeat last night…

We can imagine this has left Jurgen Klopp pulling his hair out, in truth.

Robbo is a great lad who loves his country, and rightly takes huge pride in captaining them, but surely he should be asking to come off at the hour mark – especially given his side had already qualified for the Euros and this game was essentially meaningless.

Liverpool’s squad is utterly threadbare and we have no idea what our backline is going to look like for the game with Leicester City on Sunday night.

When Joel Matip is the fittest of the lot, you know you’re in a bit of bother.