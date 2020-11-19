Another Liverpool defender takes knock on international duty as Reds set to field strangest backline ever

Neco Williams wasn’t selected for Wales last night in their 3-1 win over Finland, after receiving a kick to the foot the game previous, as confirmed by Phil Blanche on Twitter.

Neco Williams on Wales bench after taking kick to the foot against Ireland on Sunday, caretaker boss Robert Page has confirmed. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 18, 2020

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out, Williams was a potential to start at right-back v Leicester, but this news might rule him out of the clash.

If that’s the case, then we can only see James Milner playing in the position – as Jurgen Klopp has basically no other options.

This will though mean he won’t be present in midfield – which means Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and presumably Curtis Jones could make up a central three – assuming Jordan Henderson and Thiago won’t make it.

If Fabinho can play, he’ll be used as a centre-back – although the Brazilian still hasn’t returned to full training.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also an option if Klopp decides to play four up top.