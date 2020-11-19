Gary Neville tweets about Premier League’s David Coote decision as ‘strange’ choice adds confusion

David Coote was supposed to be the VAR for this Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

That was, until the PL announced it would be in fact be Andre Marriner and Coote would instead sit at Stockley Park for Manchester United’s tie with West Brom instead.

David Lynch says the Premier League haven’t really explained why they changed tact – but Gary Neville thinks it’s a little confusing.

I'm told that the PGMOL have removed David Coote from VAR duty for #LFC's game against Leicester City on Sunday for 'operational reasons' rather than anything relating to his controversial role in the Merseyside derby. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 18, 2020

Naturally, rival fans on Twitter are claiming a conspiracy – a situation where Liverpool can pick their own officials for games – which if you look at the refereeing decisions we’ve experienced this situation – is a little stupid.

If we were capable of picking our own officials for games, they haven’t exactly sorted us out, have they?!

In fact, we’d suggest it’s a minor miracle that given the decisions we’ve been up against, and the ludicrous injury situation, we’re still one point off top and will lead the Premier League with a home win on Sunday night.