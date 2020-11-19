(Image) Details of LFC Nike kit for 21/22 have leaked and it’s going to be a throwback

It feels like we’ve only just got the news and rumours of the new Nike kits for the 2020/21 season out of the way, but we already have details on next year’s attire!

According to @FulmerRAWK, who has been cited by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines, the Reds will have a ‘black and fossil‘ away kit in 2021/22.

If true, it seems the design will be somewhat of a throwback to the Reds’ off-white and black away kit by Reebok from the 1996/97 season.

Fumler has thrown together a mock-up of the kit, which you can see below in comparison with the retro kit.