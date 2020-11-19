Irritating Thiago Alcantara update issued, as Liverpool fans wait seemingly set to continue

Thiago didn’t actually come off after Richarlison’s horror-challenge following his Man of the Match performance v Everton.

The world-class Spaniard limped on and played the beautiful pass for Sadio Mane that led to Jordan Henderson’s wrongly ruled out goal.

Liverpool fans couldn’t wait to see more of Thiago after his exhilarating full debut, but despite being told it was just a knock, we haven’t seen our marquee summer signing since.

By the time we face Leicester City on Sunday, it will have been over a month – and David Lynch has explained that Thiago’s chances of featuring again look slim.

“It is also understood that Thiago Alcantara’s involvement is by no means guaranteed, despite initial suggestions that the international break would provide him with sufficient recovery time,” he wrote in the Echo.

“The Spaniard is not yet in full training either and Liverpool’s medical staff only expect a clearer picture on his fitness to emerge as the week progresses.”

It’s mightily frustrating for Reds – largely because the club hasn’t really explained what the issue is.

They also set up a big Q&A with the player that never happened, which only increased confusion.

We’d love to hear some good news on Thiago’s progression, but any official news at all would be appreciated at this stage.