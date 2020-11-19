Kenny Dalglish hails Liverpool forwards; says Reds are in a ‘great’ position despite injury crisis

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish isn’t too worried about the Reds’ injury crisis at the moment and has given his backing to both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

The Premier League champions will be without Mohamed Salah this weekend as Jurgen Klopp prepares his team to take on leaders Leicester City.

But Dalglish isn’t too worried about the Reds’ chances against the Foxes and has hailed Jota’s impact at Anfield since his arrival in the summer.

“It’s great to have choice and that is what Jurgen has got,” Sir Kenny told the Liverpool Echo.

“Some games he might play all four of them, like he did at Manchester City, but some games he might have to play three or choose to play two – if he wants to change the personnel.

“For Diogo to come in and score as freely as he has done and to make such an impact, not always having played the full game, will do him a world of good.

“The belief he’ll have in himself and the confidence supporters will have in him too.

“It’s important when someone comes in and settles straight away, for the player and the club, just look at the contribution he has made.

“I’m not particularly concerned about Firmino – Bobby is a great player with a great touch and gets through an awful lot of work.

“He compliments Mo [Salah] and Sadio [Mane] when the three of them play together, and obviously the four of them played together at City and were really good together.”

The question of who of the three gets to play out of Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino isn’t really all that important because all four are Liverpool players.

Klopp famously doesn’t have a rigid eleven stars he goes to each and every week – he likes to rotate as often as possible and give chances to all members of his squad.

Clear evidence of that is Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams, so it shouldn’t be a concern having four players to play in three positions.

As Dalglish pointed out, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah all managed to play together against City – and they played very well – the extra depth up front this season is going to be a luxury, not a headache.