LFC predicted XI v. Leicester: Jurgen Klopp’s hands are tied as Reds endure injury crisis

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis, with many first-team players out of action for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City.

The most notable absentees will be Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, and Mo Salah – but it doesn’t stop there.

Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Jordan Henderson are all doubts for this weekend after picking up knocks during the international break.

Leicester face their own fitness issues too, but Jurgen Klopp’s hands are tied – he really doesn’t have many options when it comes to his starting XI, but here’s who we think he’ll pick…

In goal it should be Alisson, with the Brazilian camp having a COVID-19 scare over the last two weeks – but there has been no news of either the goalkeeper or Bobby Firmino testing positive.

A back four of Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, James Milner and Andy Robertson seems the most likely, given Neco was left out of Wales’ last game.

Midfield is a tricky one, with Fabinho and Thiago still yet to make an appearance at Kirkby, so we’ll have to plan without them for the time being.

Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones seem the most likely trio right now, but that could change depending on who takes part in training in the next couple of days.

Up top should be Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota, but don’t be surprised if Firmino keeps his place and Jota is forced out wide.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Matip, Phillips, Milner, Robbo, Gini, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Mane, Jota