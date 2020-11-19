Liverpool defender reacts to shock Barcelona link

Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher, currently on loan at Toronto in the MLS, has responded to old rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 21-year-old started his career with Falkirk in his native Scotland and was linked with a move to the Catalan giants when he was just a teenager.

He couldn’t believe it at first, the full-back claimed, as he revealed there was a phone call but explained it was blown out of proportion.

“I thought someone had made it up.” the young Scot told Sky Sports.

“It was all from a phone call and it got blown up to be more than it was, but just to have my name linked with a club like that was difficult to get my head around.”

But nothing come of the links and he eventually moved to Anfield in 2018, and has been playing with the Liverpool U21s team ever since.

Gallacher made a move to Toronto over the summer to get some regular first-team football, but will return from the loan deal in January.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a real impact at Anfield, but was selected to feature in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa last year, while Liverpool’s senior team was in Qatar for the Club World Cup.