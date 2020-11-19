Liverpool’s Champions League match could be moved to alternative stadium in Germany – report

Borussia Dortmund could be set to host Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland because of COVID-19 related concerns.

According to Dom King of the Daily Mail, a solid source for news on both Merseyside clubs, UEFA are considering moving the fixture away from Denmark.

Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion has been earmarked to host the game if it is indeed moved, but there is nothing set it stone as of yet.

The main concern is the need for the Reds to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from Denmark, with there being no exemptions made for sports.

MORE: Kenny Dalglish hails Liverpool forwards; says Reds are in a ‘great’ position despite injury crisis

It of course presents the romantic possibility that Jurgen Klopp could be reunited with his former club in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Liverpool have been hit with some COVID-19 related issues of late, with Mo Salah testing positive for the virus during the international break.

The Egyptian forward isn’t allowed to return to Merseyside until he tests negative, and he will be checked again at the weekend to hopefully accelerate the process.

He’s already ruled out of the Reds’ game with Leicester City on Sunday, but could actually miss a total of three games because of the diagnosis.