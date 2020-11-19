More bad news for Liverpool as Paul Joyce predicts key player’s absence v Leicester

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson for the Leicester City tie, predicts Paul Joyce in the Times.

The skipper got sent home early from international duty after picking up the injury for England v Belgium – and has not yet returned to full training with the crunch clash on Sunday.

Liverpool’s injury situation for the Anfield tie is approaching farcical. It was bad as the international break began, and now it’s downright stupid.

In the two weeks of pointless international football, Joe Gomez has been ruled out for the season, Hendo has got injured, Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus twice and Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams have picked up their own problems. Andy Robertson hurt his hamstring but might be able to play, thankfully.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were already out.

We’re looking at Nat Phillips and Joel Matip at the back, with James Milner at right-back – and a midfield three of Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones – assuming that Thiago and Fabinho won’t be ready.