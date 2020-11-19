(Photos) Liverpool handed potential boost as Thiago and Fabinho return to training

Good news, Liverpool fans! Thiago and Fabinho have finally be photographed at the new training centre in Kirkby.

The midfielders have been out of action for a number of weeks, with our No.6 picking up an injury in the Merseyside Derby and the No.2 recovering from a minor fitness concern.

Thiago and Fabinho’s appearance at training doesn’t mean they’re in contention for our game against Leicester City at the weekend – but it’s nothing if not a positive.

The Brazilian is arguably one of our first-choice centre-backs amid the injury crisis, and Thiago’s brilliance speaks for itself – this appears to be one step closer to the field for the duo.

