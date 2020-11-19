(Video) Fan tells Mane to stop passing to Salah; Liverpool star’s reaction says everything

On his way back from international duty with Senegal, a fan approached Sadio Mane for a selfie and told the Liverpool star to stop passing to Mohamed Salah.

The forward didn’t really know how to respond to the statement, while a bystander laughed it off as a joke.

It’s a little bit of a weird thing to say to Mane, especially on camera, as the wrong reaction to the awkward situation may not have gone down well with Salah.

But we’re choosing to believe this was just a joke delivered in an especially dry manner!

Take a watch of the video below: