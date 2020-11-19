(Video) Wijnaldum makes it 13 goals in 20 games for the Netherlands with confident finish

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is in the form of his life for the Netherlands as he bagged his 13th goal in his last 20 games against Poland.

Our No.5 plays in a different role for his country, it’s more advanced, so he’s able to get into offensive positions more often and find the back of the net.

Gini bagged a lovely brace in the Netherlands’ last outing, but the goal against Poland was a headed effort from a corner, showing range in his goal-getting abilities.

You can see it in the video below (via Sky Sports):