(Video) WOW: Diogo Jota almost scored a BETTER version of Bergkamp’s famous Newcastle goal for Portugal

Mo Salah is not going to be able to play for us against Leicester City on Sunday evening – but at least we’ve now got an attacker like Diogo Jota who can start instead!

The Portuguese hotshot has seven goals for Liverpool already, and most recently shone for his country in a win over Croatia – where he outshone Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in the front-three.

Jota almost scored an absolute jaw-dropper, when he did the famous Dennis Bergkamp skill from the legendary Dutchman’s goal against Newcastle all those years ago.

Jota did the trick as part of a one-two though – which is all the more impressive considering the bodies around him – but sadly couldn’t finish it off.

Imagine if he had have…