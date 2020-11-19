When Liverpool can expect Salah to play again as Egyptian could be out until December

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now required to self-isolate for a period of ten days (nine to go).

The Egypt international will be tested again within the next five days in an effort to shorten the time he’s unavailable for selection.

As soon as he tests negative for the virus, he’ll be able to return to Merseyside and prepare for the Reds’ upcoming fixtures.

His latest result means he’s out of the game against Premier League leaders Leicester City this weekend, but it unfortunately gets worse.

MORE: Wijnaldum equals Harry Kane’s goal record as Gini scores again for the Netherlands

As it stands, unless Salah’s next test comes back negative, the forward will miss games against Atalanta and Brighton and Hove Albion, meaning the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Ajax on December 1 could be when he finally returns to the team.

The season is already littered with injuries and positive COVID-19 cases for Liverpool – the same can be said of Leicester, but that isn’t going to change for anyone while pointless international fixtures are being played.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and Alisson travelled to Brazil, trained with infected team-mates and didn’t even get to play a game! It’s ridiculous.