Wijnaldum equals Harry Kane’s goal record as Gini scores again for the Netherlands

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is on a ridiculous goal-scoring run for the Netherlands, bagging 13 times in his last 20 games.

Our No.5 plays an entirely different role in a different system for his country, so he’s able to get into more offensive positions and strike.

Wijnaldum has scored three goals in the November international break alone, with his form stretching well beyond a few weeks – he’s prolific.

So much so Gini has now actually scored the same amount of times as England’s Harry Kane in their last 20 games respectively – they both have 13.

⚽️ 🇳🇱 Gini Wijnaldum scores again. 13 goals in his last 20 appearances for the Netherlands. The same amount Harry Kane has in his last 20 England games. pic.twitter.com/FfErbw2wNj — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 18, 2020

MORE: (Video) LFC’s Diogo Jota leaves Croatia defender in the dust with world-class skill move

Considering how deadly the Spurs striker is and the fact Wijnaldum plays mostly as a central midfielder, it’s an unreal and honestly staggering statistic.

Even though we will scarcely see our No.5 in the same role he plays for the Netherlands at Anfield, it’s comforting to know he’s got it in his locker.

Gini is such an important player to Jurgen Klopp, rivalling even captain Jordan Henderson for how vital he is to the team as a whole.

The Reds are currently sweating over a fresh three-year contract offer they’ve made to the midfielder, with Wijnaldum able to speak to other clubs in 43 days as his current deal runs out in July 2021.